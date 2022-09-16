WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Calvin Vukovich, Jr., 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born a Catholic on November 13, 1950, on the south side of Youngstown, Ohio.

George often appeared calm and subdued no matter what emotions lay underneath the surface. Al and Tamie Culver were closed friends to George and they say if George trusts you, he’ll be an honest, dedicated and loyal friend who is always there.

He worked and retired from General Motors, where he met co-workers with some becoming good friends, like Craig Paugh and his wife Ruth.

General Motors is also where he met his soulmate, Nancy Long and they gravitated to each other and married on Nancy’s 31st birthday, March 14, 1980. They were magnetic together. George and Nancy did everything together, with his loyalty and her intelligence and creative insight their journey together touched many lives. They loved animals, children, good friends and family but their first love is God and they outreached to the community and the children’s ministry at First United Methodist Church, where they both attended. They gave endlessly and shared God’s love.

George loved to shoot the breeze, go out to eat, watch football and good movies and enjoyed Bible study that started by mail and phone due to COVID and continued linking more friends to God.

Then on September 5, 2022, one of the links was gone. George lost his Nancy and he couldn’t imagine life without her. For 9 days he called out to her and had no answer. The Lord heard his cries and on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, “Georgie” and Nancy were together again. The Heavens proclaim the Glory of God. Psalm 19:1.

He leaves his beloved cat, Bella and sister-in-law, Carolyn (Carl) Kaszowski of Delaware, Ohio.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Rick Oaks will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

