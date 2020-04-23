Genevieve L. Wagner, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve “Mama G” Wagner, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born November 6, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Leslie Arlington Sankey and the late Edith Mae (Kilpatrick).

Genevieve was a graduate of Warren G. Harding.

She enjoyed just driving around town in her car, talking to people and doing crosswords. She loved her family, particularly her children, grandchildren and cats.

She is survived by her son, Richard Wagner of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Joann Wagner of Niles, Ohio; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandchild.

According to her wishes she will be cremated.

There will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

