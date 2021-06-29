Genevieve “Jenny” Lynn McDermott, Warren, Ohio

Genevieve “Jenny” Lynn McDermott, 51, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Metrohealth Medical Center.



She was born January 20, 1970, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ronald G. Whitmore and the late Carol L. (Carnahan) Carpenter.



Genevieve attended LaBrae High School, class of 1988.

Jenny was a truck driver for many years. After her health didn’t allow her to drive truck for a living, Jenny turned her passion for animals into a viable business and created Casper’s Ghostly Manor. Jenny was known as a very compassionate, knowledgeable, caring and successful dog breeder of American Eskimos. Her puppies were in high demand across the nation.

She had a big heart, a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and a generous and spicy spirit. Jenny enjoyed watching horror films, crocheting and loved all animals and always had a menagerie of creatures.



She is survived by her son, Adam McDermott; daughter, Megan McDermott; siblings, Rebecca (Shane) Kresen, Candy Whitmore, Randall Whitmore, Ronnie Whitmore, Denise Davis, Anita (Dannie) Sidwell, Lenny Whitmore and Chris (Melanie) Whitmore.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Services will be held 1:30 p.m. on July 2, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Rodney Winyard will officiate.



Friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.



