Geneva Helen Wilmoth, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geneva Helen Wilmoth, 87, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



She was born February 12, 1934, in Dry Fork, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Stella Davis.



Helen retired from St. Joseph Riverside Hospital, where she was employed as a nurse’s aide.

She was a member of Warren Church of God and the First Assembly of God Church, she also attended the Leavittsburg Church of God.



She leaves three sons, William Dale (Rose) Kerr of Warren Township, Robert (Laura) Kerr of Southington and David (Angie) Kerr of Dayton, Tennessee; two daughters, Diane (Jerry) White of Diamond, Ohio and Sherry (Tim) Campbell of Lakeland, Florida and two stepchildren, Sandy (Albert) Morar of Leavittsburg and Linda DiAntonio. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, along with two sisters, Betty Channels and Grace Mora and two brothers, Arthur and Eddie Weese.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Wilmoth, whom she married April 16, 1963; a stepdaughter, Ellen Mae Speelman; stepson, Jerry Wilmoth; brothers, Tommy Weese and Dan Davis; a great-grandchild and a great-great-grandchild.



Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Rodney Mullins will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.



Interment will be in the Meadow Brook Memorial Park.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family

