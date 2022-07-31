VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene A. Jackson, 93, of Vienna, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 28, 1928 in North Bloomfield, Ohio, a son of the late Arthur Jackson and the late Mary (Soukenik) Jackson.

On September 20, 1952 he married Louise F. Fenton and they have spent the last 69 years together.

Gene worked as a truck driver at Akron-Chicago Transportation and also Motor Freight Express combined for over 30 years.

He enjoyed gardening, keeping the pests out of his garden and listening to country music. Gene also enjoyed watching stock car racing with his children.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Louise Frances Jackson of Vienna, Ohio; daughter, Diane Young of Concord, Georgia and sons, Gene Arthur Jackson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Michael (Rhonda) Jackson of Vienna, Ohio, Timothy (Judith) Jackson of Howland, Ohio; brothers, James Jackson of North Bloomfield, Ohio and Gerald Jackson of Bristolville, Ohio; ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren plus two more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Andrew and Charles Jackson and sisters, Betty and Ellen Valvoda.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no services and cremation arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

