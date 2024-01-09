NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gaylen Lee Fowler, 66, of Niles, Ohio passed away Monday, January 8, 2024, at Hospice House.

He was born January 29, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Charles W. Fowler and the late Marjorie E. Downs.

Gaylen was a 1975 graduate of Howland High School.

He worked in landscaping.

He is survived by his sister, Roxanne Manna of Warren, Ohio and brother, Daniel Fowler of Arizona.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.