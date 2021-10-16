Gayle A. Bradley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle A. Bradley, 75, of Warren, died early Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021 at the Warren Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born October 31, 1945 in Warren, a daughter of the late Carl and Virginia (Abrams) Hart.

Gayle was a 1963 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a nurse’s aide at Shepherd of the Valley for five years.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, collecting knick-knacks and loved animals. She also enjoyed going to lunch and outings with family and friends. Gayle had a funny personality and loved to laugh and be silly and make those around her smile. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by a son, Gerald Douce, Jr. of Warren and a daughter, Cherie Crawford of Brookfield. She also leaves behind a sister, Carol Lee Fischer of Cleveland; a grandson, Dustin A. (Lee Ann) Bell of Warren and five great-grandchildren, Asher, Axel, Helena, Avery and Alberto.

Besides her parents, Gayle was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas P. Bradley; a daughter, Robin Bell and a sister, Virginia P. Hart.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Gayle will be laid to rest in the Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township.

Arrangements for Mrs. Bradley are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

