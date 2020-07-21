Gary Wilbur Harris, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary W. Harris, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born August 9, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Gregory Harris and the late Audra Downs.

Gary was a 1967 graduate from Howland High School and was employed as a factory worker at the Novelis Company for 43 years, retiring in 2012.

Gary enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Cleveland Indians, gardening and working in his wood shop.

Surviving are two sons, Gary Harris of Oklahoma and Andy Harris of Washington; grandson, Cody Harris and two sisters, Karen Killin of Warren, Ohio and Sandi (Dick) Krolick of Texas. He also leaves behind a loving and loyal companion, Coco, his dog. A special thank you goes out to his neighbor and friend, Roberta Rizzo.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Material contributions may be made to the Warren Family Mission, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 22, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

