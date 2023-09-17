WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Thomas Robinson, 73, of Warren, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord, Friday, September 15, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

He was born January 14, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Paul and the late Rose (Fowler) Robinson. He married the love of his life, the former Mary Stover and together they have shared 40 years of marriage.

Gary worked as a Glass Technician for 41 years at Ohio Lamp of General Electric.

He was a member of Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church of Southington.

Gary enjoyed body building through weight lifting and healthy diet. He was a life long member of Global Gym. Gary was a Corvette, muscle car and motorcycle enthusiast. He also loved nature and animals, especially dogs.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Mary R. Robinson; sister, Paula (Ron) Pitts; brothers-in-law, Ralph (Vicie) Stover and Karl (Cyndi) Stover; sister-in-law, Cheryl Stover; along with many nieces, nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Reverend Charles J. Campbell will officiate.

To honor Gary, we are requesting that in lieu of flowers, people please donate to the North Central Chapter Canine for Companion, checks to “Canine Companions,” 5913 State Route 7, Kinsman, OH 44428.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.