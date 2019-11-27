Gary Ross Lehman, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Ross Lehman, 80, of Southington, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born June 24, 1939, in Norfolk, Virginia, a son of the late Woodrow Wilson Lehman and the late Pauline (Boles) Briggs.

On May 23, 1970, Gary was united in marriage to Mary K. Teeters. They shared 42 years of marriage until her passing August 5, 2012.

He worked for U.S. Steel for over 20 years, retiring at 40.

He then began his lifelong career as “House Superintendent”.

Gary enjoyed gardening and loved to watch the fruit of his labor flourish. He also loved animals and had a Dr. Doolittle way with them.

He is survived by his son, Ross E. Lehman of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Ross, Jr. and Woody Lehman, Timothy and Crystal Fabian and Dustin Moyer and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Lorraine Moyer.

In accordance with Gary’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44481.