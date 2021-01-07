Gary R. Bickel, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Gary R. Bickel on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. After years of suffering from long term illnesses, he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his wife, sons and grandchildren.
Gary was born on December 11, 1942 in Warren, Ohio to Harold and Martha Bickel.
He retired from Packard Electric and was co-owner of Bickel’s Tree Service with his son, Rodney.
In 1989, he married his beloved wife, Barbara Cox, in which they lived happily for 31 years. Gary was very devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He leaves behind his wife, Barbara, his sons Rodney Bickel and Billy (Sarah) Kanchok, and grandchildren Aleyna, Zachary, Piper, Jack, Patrick, and Kyle.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Victory Christian Church- Warren Campus.
Friends and family may gather at the church from 3:00 p.m. until service time at the church.
Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary R. Bickel please visit our Tribute Store.
More stories from WKBN.com: