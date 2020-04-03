Gary L. Knox, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Knox, 65, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 1. He was a lifelong resident of Warren.

Gary was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve.

He recently retired from a long career at Select Steel of Niles.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Roland C. and Leota Knox, his brother Errol (Barbara) Knox, and sisters Beryl (Spy) Miller and Martha Wilks.

Gary is survived by his long time partner Rita Dibble of Warren, Ohio and his brother Charles (Louise) of Cornelius, North Carolina, as well as nephews, great nieces, great-great nieces and a great-great nephew.

Gary was a loving partner to Rita. They enjoyed cooking, bocce ball and socializing with friends.

Due to the current health crisis, his service and burial will be private.

Arrangements were handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, Warren.

