WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary “Gus” Eisenbraun passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 8, 2023, after a brief illness. At 62 years of age, he is joining his parents, Don and Lana Eisenbraun in their eternal home.

One of his greatest life achievements was being a loving husband of 33 years to Paulette and a wonderful father to their children, Kadi, Emma and Donnie.

He spent the last several decades working alongside his close friend, Dave, while building friendships across the country. Through all of his travels, his thoughts and heart were always on his family at home.

He will also be remembered and sadly missed by his family, Kathy (Rick) Morgan, Susan (Steve) Vargo and Robert Eisenbraun, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Gary will be greatly missed by dedicated friends he considered family, Dave, David, Alan, Cara and his bandmates. He will also be missed by those he was a father figure and mentor to, Micheal-Paul, Lexy, Sarah and Tim, as well as, the many lives he touched and influenced through church, community, music and sports.

Gary had a passion for the outdoors and competition. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his friends, learning and teaching jiu-jitsu, motocross, skateboarding and shooting. He was an award winning expert marksman and competed yearly at the Camp Perry National Matches.

Gary pursued music his entire life as a singer, songwriter and producer. He played many instruments, in a variety of genres. Over the years, Gary maintained his original rock band, Hip Jones, while joining others that included everything from heavy metal to bluegrass. Gary was always inspiring those around him with music.

Please join the family in memorializing Gary at an open service, Friday, July 14 at Grace Methodist Church, 1725 Drexel Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44485. Calling hours will take place beginning 4:00 p.m., followed by an open service at 5:00 p.m. The family invites friends to join in fellowship over dinner beginning at 6:00 p. m.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers, his memory be honored through donations to support the dreams he held for his children’s future. <https://gofund.me/23db184e>

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

