Garry L. Dietelbach, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry L. Dietelbach, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 11, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Glen Harold and Ruth Evelyn Drum Dietelbach.

He was a graduate of Leavittsburg and was employed as a high lift operator at Packard Electric for 30 years.

He is survived by his life partner, Mary Mauro of Niles, Ohio; daughter, Sara (Dan) Adkins of Lewis Center, Ohio; sons, Brad (Stephanie) Dietelbach of Braceville, Ohio and Brian Dietelbach of Braceville, Ohio; four grandchildren and a sister, Sandra Crevier of Leavittsburg, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Sherosky, Martha Kukura and Glenna Deal and brothers, William Dietelbach and George Crevier.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jon Pratt will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Material contributions can be made to your charity of choice.