WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry James Jenkins, 78 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 9, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Elburn A. and Dolores E. (Scott) Jenkins.

Garry earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Kent State University.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served from November 16, 1961 until February 27, 1962.

Garry was employed as a revenue officer for the IRS for many years.

He enjoyed golfing, watching Ohio State football and all of his Cleveland teams and going to the movies. Garry worked on his sobriety daily for 41 years and helped others gain theirs by going to meetings, conventions, retreats, supporting friends when they started sharing their stories. He also enjoyed time spent with friends and family. Garry loved animals and loved when the neighboring doggies came by for a visit on their daily walks. He had a special bond with CC, the kitty, who taught him that she who wore the fur, ruled the home. Garry had a thirst for knowledge about history.

He is survived by his daughter, Traci Lynn Jenkins of Howland, Ohio and brother, Douglas (Kathy) Jenkins of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dion K. Jenkins and brothers, Allen, Dion and Byron Jenkins.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.