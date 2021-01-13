Garrett Marcus McCollum, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett Marcus McCollum “G” , 34, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 19, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Mark Edward McCollum and Laura McCollum-Henning.
Garrett was employed by Naturepedic in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.
He was a friend to everyone who knew him. He had an incredible ability to make people laugh with his witty sense of humor. His dog, Baby was his pride and joy. Garrett enjoyed fishing, scuba diving and watching the Cleveland Browns. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Garrett loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, Kobe, Sierra, Amari, and Braxton.
He is survived by his father, Mark (Darlene) McCollum of Cortland, Ohio; mother, Laura McCollum Henning of Lake Milton, Ohio; two sisters, Amy (Leo) Long of Warren, Ohio and Deanna McCollum of Navarre, Florida and paternal grandmother, Doris McCollum of Newton Falls, Ohio.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Garrett Marcus “G” McCollum, please visit our Tribute Store.
More stories from WKBN.com: