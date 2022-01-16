WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Galen Dean Williams, 78, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with his savior on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 16, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Milford H Williams and the late Mary (Wiczen) Williams.

Galen graduated from Champion High School Class of 1961.

He served his country in both the United States Army Reserves, as well as, the Air Force Reserves.

Galen was a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service for 36 years.

Galen was a former member of Bethel Baptist Church and recently a member of Warren Baptist Temple.

He was a longtime member of the YMCA, now Trumbull Family Fitness and he also volunteered at Camp Carl.

He is survived by his son, David L Williams of Ashtabula, Ohio; siblings, his twin brother, Dale Williams, Edith Kim, Raymond Williams, Cal Williams, Carol Gridley, Sharon Williams, as well as, grandchildren, Aaron, Robert, Logan and Adella.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott H. Williams; brother, Marvin H. Williams; sister, Marilyn White; brother, Glen R. Williams, Sr.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on January 20, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery.