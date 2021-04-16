Gail O. Carnahan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail O. Carnahan, 83, of Warren, Ohio, was reunited with her loving husband on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at home with her family at her side.

She was born September 23, 1937 in Southington, Ohio, a daughter of the late Earl Osborne and Vera (Viets) Osborne.

On February 1, 1957, she married the love of her life, John “Jack” Carnahan and they spent 62 years together until his passing on August 3, 2019. Gail was a loving and devoted wife to her best friend, Jack and when not working, the two were almost always together throughout their marriage.



Gail was a graduate of Chalker (Southington) High School class of 1955 and retired in 1991 from Delphi Packard Electric.

Gail attended the former Tod Avenue United Methodist Church where she and Jack were active and longstanding members.

Gail loved beach vacations with family and friends and loved to travel and visited many sites throughout the states. She also enjoyed planting flowers, reading and spending time with family.



Gail is survived by her sons, Mark (Rosann) Carnahan of Warren, Ohio and Brett (Jennifer) Carnahan of Cortland, Ohio. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, Megan, Lindsay and Ryan, as well as her brother, Phillip Osborne of Warren, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; brother, Ronald Osborne and sister, Rita Osborne Rogers.



Private services were held on Thursday, April 15 at Crown Hill Burial Park where she was laid to rest.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home was honored to assist with these arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1981, Cleveland, OH 44106, in her memory.

