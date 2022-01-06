SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail Elaine “Cricket” Hollis, 62, of Southington, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 19, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Richard G. Burnham and the late Louise W. (Whitmore) Burnham.

On March 25, 1989, she married David W. Hollis and they have spent the last 32 years together.

Gail attended Champion High School. She went on to serve in the Air Force Reserves for ten years. She received a bachelor’s degree from Californian College of Health Sciences.

Gail worked as a respiratory therapist at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and a local doctor’s office for over 35 years.

Gail was a member of First Community Church of Leavittsburg and also was involved in the “Warren Basement Ministry”.

She was an avid reader, and enjoyed fishing, landscaping, crafting and she loved animals of all sizes. Gail enjoyed serving the Lord in any way that she could.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, David W. Hollis of Southington, Ohio; son, Brian McAllister of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer (Richard) McGlynn of Girard, Ohio and three grandchildren, Kassidy McAllister, Chayton and Danica McGlynn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bruce Burnham.

Services will be held at the First Community Church of Leavittsburg on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., where Pastor Rod Winyard will officiate. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

Interment will take place privately at Southington Graham Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473 in Cricket’s memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.