Frederick Renee Rupert, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Renee Rupert, 82, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born June 23, 1939, in Altoona, PA, the son of the late Donald and Eileen (Hippo) Rupert.

Frederick worked for Conrail Railroad for years as a car inspector.

He enjoyed camping and swimming.

He is survived by his children, Frederick (Yvonne) Rupert of Spring Hill, Florida, Sheldon Rupert of Youngstown, Ohio, Penny (Randy) Burnett of Champion, Ohio, Tammy (Wayne) Jarrett of Vienna, Ohio and Eric Rupert of Brookfield, Ohio; brother, Donnie Rupert; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kem Saltsman and Paul Rupert.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m.on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the funeral home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

