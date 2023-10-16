WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Fritz” Pierce Reed, 86, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 5, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Robert M. and the late Ottlie B. (Young) Reed.

Fritz enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, watching old westerns like Gunsmoke and was a faithful member of the “breakfast club.”

He worked as a machinist for Flambeau for 41 years.

Fritz was a lifetime member of Fraternal Order of Geauga Eagles 2261.

He is survived by his sons, Frank (Sandie) Reed of Warren, Ohio and Tom (April) Reed of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Carmela Bradt of North Canton, Ohio, Jeremy (Amber) Evans of North Canton, Ohio, Steven Reed of Parkman, Ohio, Morgan (Kenny) Dungan of Miamisburg, Ohio, Abigail Reed of Cincinnati, Ohio and Evan Dehn of Warren, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Reed of Parkman, Ohio, Selina (James) Faulkner of Salem, Ohio, Jacob Evans, Jaxon Evans and Addyson Evans, all of North Canton, Ojio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Bitante) Reed and 11 siblings.

Services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.