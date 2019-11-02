Frederick N. “Pete” Lynn, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick N. “Pete” Lynn, 83, of Southington, passed away early Saturday morning, November 2, 2019, at his residence.

“Pete,” as he was affectionately known, was born May 27, 1936, in Southington, a son of Archie and Julia (Hiltabittel) Lynn.

He was a 1954 graduate of Chalker High School and was employed as a fabricator for the ITT Grinnell, Corp., in Warren for 30 years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Pete married the former Velma Jean McElhattan on July 5, 1959. They shared 60 years of marriage and many happy memories together. They weren’t apart for very long, as Velma preceded Pete in death just over a month ago, on September 26, 2019.

He was a member of the Southington Christian Church.

He was also involved with the Boy Scouts and served as a past assistant scoutmaster with Troop 70 of Southington. In his spare time, Pete enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his two sons; Paul Duane (Melissa) Lynn of Southington and Mark Alan (Kirsten) Lynn of Carmel, Indiana. He also leaves behind a brother, William Lynn of Leavittsburg; a sister, Mary Lynn of Southington; a grandson, Owen and a granddaughter, Clare.

Besides his wife, Pete was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Southington Christian Church, 3285 State Route 534, Southington, with Pastor Dan Jolly, officiating.

Friends may call 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Friday, at the Southington Christian Church.

The family requests material contributions be made to the Fossil Ledges Animal Education Center in Pete’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

