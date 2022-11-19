CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Stanley Gearhart, 86, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home with his son by his side.

He was born September 27, 1936, in Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Albert Samuel and the late Daisy Marie (Kauffman) Gearhart.

Fred retired from Packard Electric. He enjoyed gardening and going to casinos.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Elser Gearhart of Cortland, Ohio; sons, Craig Gearhart of Bazetta, Ohio, Timothy (Janet) Gearhart of Fowler, Ohio, Dennis Gearhart of Youngstown, Ohio and Carl Gearhart of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; stepsons, Bob Elser and Mike (Stacy) Elser; stepdaughter, Sarah (Michael) Elser Church; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; seven step grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren; sisters, Theda Jenkins of Cortland, Ohio, Dorothy (Larry) Stetler of Scranton, Pennsylvania and Donna Baer of Lewistown, Pennsylvania and brother, Gale (Sally) Gearhart of Roaring, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara “Babs”; brothers, Paul, Dale, Earl and infant brother, Carl Gearhart.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

