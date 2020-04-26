Frank W. Lutz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank W. Lutz, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born on the family farm on Kibler-Toot Road January 4, 1933 the seventh child of Frank J. and Anna Buzzanell Lutz.

In March of 1966, Frank met the love of his life, Phyliss Vail and they were married August 8, 1969,

Frank was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

He worked at the Leavittsburg Feed Mill from the the mid 50’s until 1988 when he retired.

Frank was a member of American Legion Post #888, the National Rifle Association and St. Mary’s Church where he served as an usher for several years.

He was a big fan over the years of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his brother, Joe (Barbara) Lutz; stepson, Michael Vail of Jacksonville, Florid; stepdaughter, Robyn Chermansky of Newton Falls, Ohio.

He was preceded in death after 49 years and 9 months of a loving marriage by his wife, Phyliss on May 12, 2019; three sisters, Frances (Ted) Snyder, Mary (Alex) Lepro and Theresa (John) Parana; 3 brothers, Clarence (Daisy) Lutz, Edward (Eleanor) Lutz and George (Harriet) Lutz; his parents, Frank and Anna Lutz.

A private service will be held with Father Katrinak officiating. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca Avenue, Warren, OH 44481 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service.