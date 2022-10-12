LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank R. Naypaver, 76, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home.

Frank was born March 12, 1946, in Macon, Georgia, the son of the late Frank J. Naypaver and the late A. Lorell (Coley) Naypaver.

He was employed and retired as a tool and dye from Packard Electric.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He was adventurous, always open to new experiences having once even wrestled a bear. Frank was an avid science fiction fan and inventor. He was the president of the Youngstown Inventors club for years inspiring and helping people make their inventions come to life. He was active with the local schools and their robotics programs. Frank was affectionately known as Slosh to the Wager family and friends where he spent his summers at Jax lake in Canada.

He enjoyed boating and competed well into his 40’s barefoot water skiing and will be remembered in the water ski hall of fame for the ski boom he invented. He also enjoyed working on his property, snow skiing, snorkeling, traveling, camping, and collecting old cars. He was continuously learning, always teaching, inventing new incredible and unique creations and designs, and building homes and other structures.

He is survived by his ex-wife Margaret Naypaver of Ocala, Florida; son, Gregory (Andria Rosier) Naypaver of Dunnellon, Florida; daughter, Amy Frances Cross of Warren, Ohio; sister, Lorell Diane Jones of North Carolina; grandchildren, Jacob (Amanda Johnson) Naypaver, Nathan (Brittani) Naypaver, Meghan Cross, Cassandra (Dylan) Bowser, Sylvia Cross (Dylan Miller), Alana Moore, and William Rosier; great-grandchildren, Daniel Cross, Malaki Dukes, Emma Lorrain, Abigail Naypaver and Ivy Naypaver.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with his cremation.

The interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to any school robotics programs to expand the mind and imagination of future inventors in his memory.