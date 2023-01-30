BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank P. Cicero, 72 of Burghill, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Heritage Manor.

He was born November 26, 1950, in Mannheim, Germany, the son of Frank C. Cicero and Ilse (Ihrig) Cicero.

Frank was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He was employed as a tool and die maker at Packard Electric Corporation for 33 years.

Frank enjoyed playing baseball, softball, golfing and skiing. Frank was a very outgoing individual and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was a very loving grandfather that would teach his grandchildren baseball fundamentals, take them to music lessons and loved watching them at their ball games. Frank will definitely be remembered by his loud infectious laugh and his sense of humor.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from June 23, 1969 – August 17, 1971.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Frank C. Cicero and Ilse (Ihrig) Cicero; daughter, Tasia (Kevin) Reddinger of Champion, Ohio; siblings, Tony (Lauren) Cicero of Canfield, Ohio, Gary (Debbie) Cicero of Lordstown, Ohio, Darlene (Ramon) Tudela of Palatine, Illinois, Marisa (Tom) Termine of Bristolville, Ohio and Steven (Renee) Cicero of Warren, Ohio; grandsons, Blake and Cameron Reddinger and sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Jerry Carr of Kinsman, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice (Holmes) Cicero.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to services.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Association, in his memory.

Thank you to Heritage Manor and Southern Care Hospice for all the care given to Frank.

