Frank Nicholas Zamarelli, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our hearts are breaking to announce that Frank Nicholas Zamarelli, 48, of Warren, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly from a heart condition while driving on Friday, February 5, 2021.



He was born December 7, 1972, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Edward F. Zamarelli and the late Kathleen M. (Butler) Zamarelli.



Frank was a 1991 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

He began his real estate career at the age of 18 working in the family business while attending Youngstown State University. He truly loved working in the real estate industry as a real estate agent/broker/owner for over 30 years. Frank was a member of the National Association of Realtors, Warren Board of Realtors and has received numerous real estate awards including Multi-Million Dollar Club.

He was also a member of The Trumbull Country Club and Avalon Country Club.



He enjoyed golfing, basketball, swimming, pool league and spending time with his close friends. Frank had a passion for music and playing the piano. Frank also loved sports cars and was an avid Notre Dame fan. He cherished his time spent with his large family, including many aunts, uncles and cousins. The annual Sister Lakes, Michigan family vacation held a special place in his heart. Above all, he loved spending time with his daughter, Sadee.



Frank had a magnetic personality. He would talk to anyone. His compassion and warmth made you feel like family. He was a very generous man and would drop what he was doing to help anyone. Frank’s contagious humor and kind spirit was unforgettable.



Frank’s memory will be cherished by his daughter, Sadee Zamarelli; two sisters, Maureen (Chris) Zamarelli Sikora of Warren, Ohio and Theresa “Tess” (Ray) Zamarelli Hill of Elmhurst, Illinois and nieces and nephews, Andrew, Mary and Camilla Hill and Axton Sikora.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where Fr. Katrinak will officiate.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.



Due to the current mandate, masks are required, social distancing protocols should be observed and all are welcome.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be given to the Zamarelli family towards a scholarship fund in Sadee’s name.



Frank's memory and love will live on forever with all who came into his life.

