NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank K. Sutliff, Sr., 89 of Newton Falls, formerly of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born May 16, 1933, in Bristolville, Ohio, the son of the late Mearlin Sutliff and Martha Ecel Kincaid Sutliff.

Frank graduated from Bristol High School.

He was employed at Van Huffel Tube Corporation for 28 years. He also worked with the Champion School System for ten years.

Frank was a member of the North Bristol Christian Church and was a veteran of the United States Army having served honorably during the Korean War from May 26, 1953 until April 26, 1955.

He was a member of the Gideon’s and member of the Trumbull County Farm Bureau, Trumbull County Antique Tractor Club, Ashtabula Antique Engine Club and helped with the Boy Scout Troop 27 in Champion.

Frank enjoyed reading, working on old tractors, attending tractor shows and collecting milk bottles.

Surviving are his wife, Delma Lee Sutliff of Newton Falls, Ohio, whom he married July 6, 1957; three sons, Frank (Ranea) Sutliff, Jr. of Newton Falls, Ohio, Jeffrey (Daphane) Sutliff of Lilburn, Georgia and Gregory (Mary) Sutliff of Southington, Ohio; along with six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and one on the way. Also surviving are seven sisters and one brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at North Bristol Christian Church where, Pastor Dale Briggs will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Sager Memorial Cemetery.

The family requests any material contributions be made to North Bristol Christian Church, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 22 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.