Frank J. Shreve, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Shreve, 90, of Warren, OH, formally of Moundsville, West Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ December 21, 2020, surrounded by his family at Washington Square Healthcare.

He was born January 24, 1930 in Fairmont, West Virginia, a son of the late Benjamin and Elizabeth (McManis) Shreve.

He worked as a painter at Allied Chemical. Frank proudly served in the United States Army.

Frank was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a heart for helping others.

Frank was the head greater at Moundsville First Church of the Nazarene, where he helped around the church and mowed the grass.

He loved his family and enjoyed sharing his life with them.

He is survived by his son, Rev. Rick (Sandra) Swiger of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Jody (Jason) Dean of Wheeling, West Virginia and Matthew Swiger of Pitttsburgh, Pennsylvania; great- grandchildren, Caleb and Luca Dean both of Wheeling, WV, Kara Swiger-Emery of Austintown, Ohio, Samuel and Grace Swiger both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; great-great- grandchildren, Scarlett and Isaac; and nephews, William Blake of Charleston, West Virginia, Jim Farley of California and Charles Farley of Belle, West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Daisy (Ayers) Shreve; sisters, Betty Beckham, Mae Mackis, Margaret Blake; brothers, Willie Joe Heldieth and Karl Foxpool; and his grandson, Danny Swiger.

There will be a celebration of life January 23, 2021, at Moundsville First Church of the Nazarene in Moundsville, West Virginia, where Rev. John Keener will officiate.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is entrusted with the cremation.

Material Contributions can be made to the Moundsville First Church of the Nazarene.

You may send condolences to the family at www.carlwhall.com.