Frank Floyd Cline, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Floyd Cline Jr., 75, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation & Healing.

He was born February 7, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Frank Cline Sr. and Lorinda Dabney.

He graduated from Harding High School and attended Ohio University.

Frank proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He was a master of all trades and known for his engineering and skilled trade work.

Frank was recognized for his volunteer work with different churches. He enjoyed cooking for others and tools and cars, particularly his Corvette. Frank loved his family and his dog, Dabney.

He is survived by his daughter, Catreese (Joseph) Discerni of Warren, Ohio and sons, Frank (Stephanie) Cline III of Youngstown, Ohio and Terry (Rhonda) Cline of Simpsonville, South Carolina; two sisters, Mary Beth and Carol Anne; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Beside his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lorinda and Deborah.

A private service will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.