Frank Fedele, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Fedele, 59, of Warren, Ohio formally of Hubbard, Ohio passed away from a long illness on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 4, 1960, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Frank and Anne (Karsonovich) Fedele.

He was a 1978 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Frank worked at several manufacturing companies in welding and tow motor jobs.

He enjoyed activities such as golfing, fishing, bowling, biking, and having good times with friends and family, just laughing and talking. He was a generous, fun loving person all-around “Here’s to you Frank, Saluti!”

He is survived by five sisters, Judy (Tom) Baldwin of Ruther Glen, Virginia, Frances Fedele of Boardman, Ohio, Sandra (John) Melnik of Liberty, Ohio, Karen (Don) Polando of Ravenna, Ohio and Paula (Lawrence) Fedele-Towns of Sharon, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes there will be no services or calling hours. Frank will be cremated by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, and laid to rest in St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and Harbor Light Hospice for the care and comfort they gave him.

