Frank D. “Danny” Penezich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank D. “Danny” Penezich, 33, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Warren, Ohio.

He was born January 22, 1988 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Frank and Malinda (Kassander) Penezich.



“Danny” loved music, playing video games and good food but most of all he loved his family.



He is survived by his father, Frank Penezich; mother, Malinda Penezich; a daughter, Dannisha Penezich of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Shawn McCauley of Dexter City, Ohio; sisters, Elizabeth Penezich of Warren, Ohio and Amanda McMillan of Warren, Ohio; brother, Robert McMillan of Warren, Ohio; his paternal grandmother, Vianna Penezich, as well as four nieces, a nephew and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Jan Kassander and Frank Penezich.



A celebration of “Danny’s” life will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.