Frank A. Parlamas, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Parlamas, 86, of Howland, died early Sunday morning, December 6, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 8, 1934 in Chios, Greece, the son of the late Antonios and Areto Parlamas.

Frank was a 1952 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was employed as the produce manager for Sparkle Market in Cortland for many years, prior to retiring.

Frank enjoyed kids and coached youth sports for many years, even in his older years. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Frank is survived by his four children, Anthony (Aurora) Parlamas of Corpus Christi, Texas, William Parlamas of Howland, Alicia (Chip) Wright of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Christina (Jerry) Cartner of Warren. He also leaves behind a sister, Mary (George) Santis of Queens, New York; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a Godson, Andrew (Tina) Petsakos of Warren.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his former wife, Virginia Parlamas Howard, who passed away in 1998 and two children, Artie Damstoft and Michael Parlamas.

Private graveside services will be held with burial to take place in the Meadowbrook Memorial Park, Warren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be made to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481, in his memory.

Frank’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to his two special caregivers, Brittany and Clayton, for all of the kind, compassionate care they gave him.

Arrangements for Mr. Parlamas are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.