Frank A. Ochsenbine, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Ochsenbine, 76, of Howland, passed away Monday morning, September 21, 2020 at home surrounded by family.



He was born October 17th, 1944 in St. Clairsville, Ohio. He was the son of Cloyd and Bessie (Henry) Ochsenbine.



Frank retired as a welder from All Steel in Mineral Ridge after 20 years.



He married the love of his life, Karen Lynn Hood on September 3, 1965. They shared 53 years of marriage and many happy memories before her passing in 2018.



Frank was a loving, devoted husband and father. He enjoyed camping and was an avid bowler. He rode motorcycles for most of his life and enjoyed hunting when he could.



He is survived by two children, Larry (Brandi) Ochsenbine of Niles, and Evonne (Scott) Bradley of Amherst. Frank is also survived by many brothers and sisters. He leaves behind a grandson Kyle (Nicki) Bradley of Amherst, and his dog Streak.



In keeping with the family wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Arrangements for Mr. Ochsenbine are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

