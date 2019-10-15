Francis “Frank” E. Fiest, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis “Frank” E. Fiest, 81, of Southington, Ohio died Sunday, October 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 16, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late William and Jesse (Hites) Fiest and had four brothers and two sisters.

Frank graduated from Chalker High School in Southington where he met his wife, Ony. On June 22, 1957, he married the former Iona Gilligan. They shared 62 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Frank had a lifetime career in the lumber industry.

He was a member of St. Williams Church in Champion.

He and Ony have enjoyed traveling and spending time at their house on Lake Erie. They also have been avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fans.

Frank is survived by his wife, Iona “Ony” Fiest of Southington, Ohio; children, Lori (Dale) Hall of Tionesta, Pennsylvania, David (Lynne) Fiest of Hubbard, Ohio, Daniel (Laura) Fiest of Lake Milton, Ohio, Brian (Lori) Fiest of Cortland, Ohio and Kellie (Sean) Ruane of Howland, Ohio. He was a proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Frank is also survived by two brothers, Harold and William Fiest and a sister, Ruth.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brothers, Norman and Fred Fiest and a sister, Joyce.

A private service was held for his immediate family on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, with Father Michael Balash officiating.

Interment was in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southington Fire Department, Inc. would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Vista for their care and services during his short stay.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.