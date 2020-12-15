Francis C. Theis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis C. Theis, 106, of Warren, Ohio passed away from complications of COVID-19 Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born August 15, 1914, in Howland Township, Ohio, the son of the late Frank Theis and the late Catherine (Pheiffer) Theis.

Francis married the former Doris Klingensmith on April 11, 1942. She preceded him in death.

Francis retired from Mullens Manufacturing after 29 years of service and also from Grinell after 15 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II.

He loved sports, especially baseball. Francis coached little league, and also enjoyed traveling.

Francis is survived by his daughter, Kathryn (Roger) Wydick of Ashtabula, OH; sons, Charles (Janice) Theis of Champion, Ohio, Donald (Arlene) Theis of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and William (Mary Ann) Theis of Glendora, California; granddaughters, Michele (Brian) Cordner and Lisa (Mike) Bayus; great-grandchildren, Clay (Mara), Chad (Allison), Sam, Noah and Abraham and great-great-grandchild, River Cordner.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Marcella and Martha; and brothers, Steve, Clarence, Virgil, Joseph and Alfred.

Private Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Michael D. Balash will officiate.

Interment will be in North Jackson Cemetery, North Jackson, Ohio.

The family would like to thank everyone at Community, for their care and compassion.