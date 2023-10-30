WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Sue Schoch, 99, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

She was born May 23, 1924, in Colver, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John F. Rudolph and the late Lydia E. (Pifer) Rudolph.

Sue was a graduate of Luthersburg High School and was employed at Warren City Schools for 18 years.

She was a very active member of First United Church of Christ where she sang in the choir. Sue loved going to band concerts, bus trips and most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Karen) Schoch and Barry Schoch both of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Sharon (Donald) Longworth of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Jason (Allison) Schoch, Megan (Sam) Soteriades, David (Monica) Schoch, Elena (Cameron) Pettit, Lauren Schoch, Danielle (Ron) Saunders, and Jared (Alexis) Longworth; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Harry W. Schoch, Jr.; four brothers and four sisters.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Gerald Gammon will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Private interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Please make memorial contributions to First United Church of Christ, 280 E. Market St., Warren, OH 44481.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Ohio Living Lake Vista and Ohio Living Hospice for their compassionate care.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.