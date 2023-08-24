WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Marie Bahrey, 94, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at her home.

She was born July 19, 1929, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Steve Golias and the late Helen Pachan Golias.

Frances was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She worked as an office worker in her younger years.

She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church.

She was a wonderful homemaker, mother, grandmother and wife. Frances enjoyed being a member of her monthly card club prior to the progression of her illness.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Bahrey of Warren, Ohio; two daughters, Debbie (Ron) Raley of St. Petersburg, Florida and Diane (Michael) Sparacino of Warren, Ohio; son, Douglas Michael (Jonelle) Bahrey of Bristolville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Shauna (Michael) Bowerman, Nathan Raley, Alyssa (Dylan Blaney) Sparacino, Jonathan Bahrey and Ashley Bahrey; two great-granddaughters, Aria and Claire Bowerman; also surviving is a sister, Valgine Tominey of Lewisville, Texas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

A funeral mass will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2023 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church.

Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

