Frances J. Martin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances J. Martin, 95, of Warren, died Saturday evening, November 28, at St. Joseph’s Warren Hospital.

She was born June 14, 1925, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Edith (Gougenhour) Kirchner.

Frances was a 1943 graduate of Joseph Johns High School and she worked for Dunkin Donuts on Rt. 422 in Niles for 30 years.

She married Peter M. Martin, on June 21, 1946. They shared 40 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death November 20, 1986.

Frances was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at St. James Catholic Church in Warren.

She enjoyed Bible study groups, Bingo and was a Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She is survived by her three children, Sharon (Scott) Alfonsi, of Kinsman, Victoria Yale, of Lordstown and James (Diane) Martin, of Cheyenne, Wyoming. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents; Frances was preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Richard Martin; five brothers, Paul, Donald, Richard, Red and William Kirchner; three sisters, Alice parker, Mary Murray and Henrietta Komar; a grandson, Craig Sopkovich and two great-grandchildren, Joclyn and Jadon Martin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 3, at St. James Catholic Church, 2532 Burton St. SE, Warren, with the Rev. Christopher Cicero, as celebrant.

Frances will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the All Souls Cemetery, Cortland.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to Trumbull Mobile Meals or Meals on Wheels, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Martin are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.