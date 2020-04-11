Frances Ann Menosky, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Ann Menosky, 72, of Warren, Ohio passed away on April 9, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 29, 1947 in Fair Oaks, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph Prokopovich and the late Mary Dmuchowski.

On August 28, 1971, she married Daniel Menosky and they have spent the last 48 years together.

Frances was a member of Victory Christian Center Warren Campus.

She loved to go shopping but most of all enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Menosky of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Lisa (Edward J. III) Dolan of Hubbard, Ohio; son, David A (Sarah) Menosky of Bristolville, Ohio; brother, Sam Provil; grandsons, Edward J. Dolan, IV and Sean Dolan and granddaughter, Natalie Savannah Menosky.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Prokopovich; mother, Mary Dmuchowski and brother, David Provil.

A private service will be held and she will be laid to rest at Sager Cemetery in Bristolville, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please make any memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street Canfield, OH 44406 in Frances’ memory.