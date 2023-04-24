SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ford C. Farmer, 62 of Southington, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born April 21, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James Dixion Farmer, Jr. and the late Shirley (Baker) Farmer Kwiatkowski.

Ford was employed as a mechanic at Grace Automotive for 44 years.

He loved camping, watching old TV shows, cars, watching his granddaughters dance and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, Cleveland Indians and Browns. Ford was an outgoing man and enjoyed talking with people and always made friends wherever he went. He was always willing to help others and was a bigger than life guy with an even bigger heart. Ford was a cancer survivor.

He is survived by his wife, Terri (Jackson) Farmer of Southington, Ohio, whom he married November 27, 1982; son, Michael (Nicole Jarome) Farmer of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Amanda Farmer of Southington, Ohio; grandchildren, Gabriella “Gabby”, Aubree, Mia and Amity; siblings, Shirley Ann (Ray) Young of Southington, Ohio, James D. (Vickie) Farmer III of Southington, Ohio, Richard (Kim) Farmer of Southington, Ohio, Phillip (Debbie) Farmer of Columbia, South Carolina, Connie (Gary) Silvernail of Southington, Ohio and Robert (Michele) Farmer of Howell, Michigan; sister-in-law, Sheila Farmer of Little Mountain, South Carolina; stepfather, Ray Kwiatkowski and many nieces, nephews and siblings-in-law.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Farmer.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Innovation Dance Centre, 680 North River Road NW, Warren, OH 44483, so his granddaughters can continue doing what they love.

