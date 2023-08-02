CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd “Mike” Shipman, 59, of Cortland, OH passed away unexpectedly from a presumed stroke on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 30, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Floyd P. Shipman and MaryAnn “Jayne” (Kachenko) Gorby.

Mike was a 1982 graduate of Maplewood High School, after anchoring the 4×400 team to a state championship and attended Kent State University.

He always said his most important job was being a father. Mike enjoyed coaching track and field, Mustangs, and was a member of the Shelby American Club and Maplewood Running Rockets.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dr. Tara A. Shipman of Cortland, OH; sons, Michael D. Shipman and Race A. Shipman both of Cortland, Ohio; father, Floyd P. (Yvette) Shipman; mother, MaryAnn “Jayne” Gorby; siblings, Lisa (Bob) Kirkland of Cortland, Ohio, Greg (Richelle) Shipman of Cortland, OH, and Bethany (Isaac) Cultice Loudonville, Ohio; and nephew and nieces, Trevor, Torri, and Thea.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor David Pykare will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the Maplewood Running Rockets Boosters, Record Board Fund, 2461 Edgewater Drive Cortland, OH 44410, or to a Gofundme created for the same cause (https://gofund.me/6bf5b67e) in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.