Floyd Franklin Freer, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd Franklin Freer, 91, of Warren, Ohio went to be with his Lord and savior and was reunited with his love, Laurabelle, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born May 10, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Clyde P. and Anna (Moeschberger) Freer.

On November 15, 1947 he married the love of his life, Laurabelle Villers and they spent almost the next 60 years together until her passing in 2007.

Floyd was a graduate of Howland High School and was employed as a forklift operator at Packard Electric for 44years.

He loved traveling and going to his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events.

Floyd was a member of Warren First Assembly of God, where he was involved in many different roles, Board Deacon, usher and Sunday School Superintendent.

Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Ronald (Debra) Freer of Southington, Ohio and Darrell (Sharon) Freer of Champion; brother, Raymond (Marilyn) Freer of Howland, Ohio; sister, Joann Saloff of Warren, Ohio; six grandchildren, Amy (Kevin) Reilly of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, Kim (John) Luckett of Champion, Ohio, Karrie (George) Straniak of Champion, Ohio, Jennifer (Matthew) Majewski of Erie, Pennsylvania, Shawn (Angela) Freer of Westerville, Ohio and Steve (Brystal) Freer of Champion, Ohio; 12 great-grandchildren with nine waiting for him in Heaven.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laurabelle; sisters, Florence Phillips, Ruth Skinner and Marian Wilson and brothers, Harold and Clyde Robert Freer.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Derek Boivin will officiate.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Friday, July 19, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township., Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Warren First Assembly of God, Capital Improvement Fund, or to the Windsor House of Champion, in his memory.

