Florrie L. (Groce) Pearson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florrie L. (Groce) Pearson, 85, of Warren, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Wednesday afternoon, February 12, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Warren.

She was born Sep. 29, 1934, in Lincoln, Alabama, the daughter of Gary Truss (father), John Miller (stepfather) and Henrietta Groce Miller (mother).

Florrie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to all, friend to many and was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, of Warren, Ohio.

She will be deeply missed by her sons, Neal (Esther) Pearson of Groton, Massachusetts., Ronald (Janice) Pearson of Warren and Kevin (Latisha) Pearson of Dacula, Georgia; stepdaughter, Emma (Gerald) Simmons of Lawton, Oklahoma; brother, Charlie (Annie) Miller of Lincoln, Alabama; sister Rosie (Willie) Mitchell of Talladega, Alabama; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Florrie was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Pearson, her daughter Earnestine Pearson, two sisters, one brother, and two grandchildren.

A service of remembrance will be held 11 a.m. Saturday February 22, 2020 at the Friendship Baptist Church, 1954 Brier St. SE, Warren, OH 44484.

The family will receive friends at the home of her son, Ronald Pearson, at 1936 Oakdale Drive NW, Warren.

Burial will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, 4049 Youngstown Rd SE, Warren.

Arrangements were handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N Park Ave. Warren.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

