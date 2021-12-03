Florence May (Markby) Johnson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence May (Markby) Johnson, 82, of Cortland, passed away Friday morning, December 3, 2021, at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.

She was born January 24, 1939, in Ford City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Alberta (Shearer) Markby, Sr.

Florence was a member of numerous fraternal community service organizations in northeast Ohio, including Eastern Star, the Ali Baba Grotto, and C.C.L.

She enjoyed country music, family picnics, baking cookies, surfing on Facebook, going to her grandchildren’s school functions and cheering for her beloved Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes.

She leaves two daughters, Cathy (Michael) Wolanzyk, of Cortland, and Carly (Michael) Markus, of Montgomery, Alabama and two grandchildren, Ashley Wolanzyk, of Boardman and Ryan Wolanzyk, of Clemson, South Carolina. Florence will also be greatly missed by her sister; Linda (Harry) Wagle, of Leechburg, Pennsylvania; her aunt, Ruby Markby, of Leechburg; by her late husband’s brothers and sisters, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Besides her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years; Clair Carl Johnson, her sister; Betty Jean Boyer, her brother; Kenneth Earl Markby, Jr. and an infant sister; Beverly Eileen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County (AWL P.O. Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473) or to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice (c/o Ohio Living Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus OH 43229) who gave great care and comfort to Florence and her family.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Johnson are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

