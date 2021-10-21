Florence “Mack” Madeline Mollohan, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Mack” Madeline Mollohan, 92, of Fowler, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at her son’s home surrounded by her family.

She was born October 23, 1928, in Clay, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Raymond Dawson and Alice (Jarvis) Dawson.

Mack, as she was known by many, was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning, playing games and crosswords on her iPad but above all she loved spending time with her family.

She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Gassaway.

She is survived by her son, Troy W. (Rita) Mollohan of Fowler, Ohio; daughters, Beverly (Joe) Lanham of Maysel, West Virginia, Karen (Wes) Pahlau of Canton, Ohio and Brenda (Gary) Aller of Canton, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren and sisters, Velma Hall of Barberton, Ohio, Mildred Sumner of Oklahome and Cindy Boggs of Gandeeville, West Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Lee Mollohan, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage; four sisters and one brother.

Services will be held at the Church of Christ, 742 Elk Street, Gassaway, WV 26624, on Tuesday, October 26th at 2:00 p.m. where Pastor Danny Lambey will officiate.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio, as well as on Tuesday, October 26, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the Church of Christ in Gassaway, West Virginia.

Mack will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Hardman Cemetery, Clay County, West Virginia.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481 and the Roach Funeral Home, 708 Braxton Street, Gassaway, WV 26624.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Church of Christ in Gassaway, 742 Elk Street, Gassaway, WV 26624 or Traditions Health Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue #9, Youngstown, OH 44505, in her memory.

