WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence M. Soletro (nee Steed), 78, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Continuing Healthcare in Niles.

She was born February 13, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to William I. and Valda Lorraine Miller Steed.

William and Valda divorced when Florence was very young. Valda remarried to Lee Dayton, who raised Flo as his own. She was very close to her “Dad” and thankful each day that she was treated no differently than his biological children. Further, Flo also had a special bond with her maternal grandmother, Margaret Stevenson. Flo spent many of her young teenage years with her Grandma. As she grew into adulthood, Flo stayed close to her. Grandma was always included in holiday meals and family vacations. Weekly trips were made to Pittsburgh when Margaret moved back there to live with her daughter.

Flo left high school to pursue marriage and motherhood. She would go on to get her GED. She dabbled in a few different careers. In her early years, she was a real estate agent while she worked at Packard Electric in dining. She loved working in sales to meet people and make new friends. Throughout her early years, Flo did a variety of “home sales” such as Rock Plants, Amway, and Tupperware.

As her two daughters entered school years, Flo entered into more professional workforce jobs. She began her career in job placement working for a small firm in downtown Warren. This led her to a position at Goodwill helping to place handicap workers into meaningful careers.

Always wanting to help people, Flo also volunteered night and weekends at the 24-hour helpline known as CONTACT. After many years of being on the volunteer team, she became an employee, once again helping others in job placement.

When she left her job at CONTACT, Flo returned to sales working as the manager of the Hallmark Store in the Eastwood Mall. Always being thoughtful and gift giving, she thrived in this position. She enjoyed assisting customer to pick out the perfect card and gift for any occasion.

During this time, she dabbled into entrepreneurship by purchasing a food stand where she and her girls sold hot dogs and lemon shakes at a variety of local fairs and festivals. Flo was always on the go and looking for productive ways to stay busy and engaged with the public. There was much laughter and joy talking about the rainy days of Trumbull County Fair, the parades and entertainment at Cortland Street Fair, the busyness of Canfield Fair and all the small local and fire department festivals in between.

In this period of her life, Florence enrolled in higher education to seek her BA degree. She attended Hiram College, pursuing a degree in communications. She applied three to this goal. She found herself so busy with work, her girls, and volunteering that she decided to put college on hold. Flo was an “all in” person. She felt with all her other aspirations, she was not able to dedicate the time needed for classes and studying.

Florence then found the career that defined her and pushed her to be her best. She landed a job with the National Foundation of Independent Business (NFIB). Here she found a way to bring her passion of helping others and understanding of politics full circle. She spent hours soliciting small business owners and explaining to them the various legislation that was being discussed in Washington DC. She took pride in being able to help fight for small business rights and advancements. From this, she instilled in her girls the importance of supporting small business.

Flo loved serving her community. What would Niles Kiwanis Club have been without her? She was downplayed in the beginning as the first woman member to join a Trumbull County Kiwanis Club. She met the challenge by becoming Past President and Lieutenant Governor of the Niles Kiwanis Club. She organized many community events and fundraisers to help local children. Kiwanis was comparable to a second job for her. If she wasn’t running around helping small business owners through NFIB, she was jumping through hoops to bring light to the Kiwanis fundraisers.

Throughout her career and volunteer work, Flo was honored with several nominations and awards. She was on the CONTACTS longest volunteers, featured with Orchids in the Orchids and Onions section of the Warren Tribune Chronicle, nominated for an Athena award, and given several top sales awards.

Her “downtime” was spent gardening (she was an OSU Master Gardener), caring for her double window full of African Violets and other plants throughout her home. Snuggling with her cats. Listening to anything Elvis. Watching her favorite TV shows which included, Blue Bloods, The Big Bang Theory, Tamron, and anything Steve Harvey. Of course, there was also the reality shows of TLC.

Florence leaves her daughters to cherish her in memory, Rhonda Smith Krohn of Leavittsburg, and Tammy Soletro-Hazinakis (Thomas Lee Curtin, Jr.) of Warren. Also, two grandchildren, Tatajana Krohn and Alex Krohn; her beloved cousin, Jim Bruder and his wife, Terrie. These loved ones will remember Flo with love, laughter, joy, and some sorrow. She will forever be in their hearts.

The family would like to give special thanks to Continuing Healthcare of Niles employees, with special recognition to Tracy Stamper and Karen Casey. There are also many nurses and STNA’s past and present including, Alona, Marcie, Nikki, Sarah, Tammy, Susan, and LáShauna. We all know that Flo could be a “handful” at times, but the compassion and patience from each of you was always appreciated. Also, a special “Thank You” to Dr. Suzan Selim for her dedicated and comprehensive care.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where friends are asked to join in celebrating Flo’s life and accomplishments. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Contributions can be made to Hiram College, The Fisher House, or Animal Welfare League in memory of Flo to cherish her three greatest loves in community, education, and her cats.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.