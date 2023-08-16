WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness that the family of Florence Kay Revis, 73, announces her departure from this life on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, following a lengthy illness.

She was of the Christian faith.

Florence affectionately referred to as Flossie, was born August 14, 1950, the youngest of ten siblings to Paul and Anna (Dugacek) Mazarek.

After graduating from Champion High School, Florence received her cosmetology degree.

Throughout her 52-year career, she owned and operated Suburban Style Salon, Styles by Florence and Champion Hair Designers. Florence took great pride in her profession and established lasting relationships with her clients.

In addition to Florence’s career, she enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening and acrylic painting with her daughter, Rachelle but most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, David E. Revis, whom she married on September 8, 1984; daughter, Rachelle (Rick) Dockery; son, Paul (Kelly) Hart; grandchildren, Donna Dockery, Kyle Dockery, Kurtis Hart and Kohen Hart and many relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters.

A time of remembrance will be held from 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

