WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Flora Shreves, 94, passed away at home Friday, July 15, 2022.

She was born November 1, 1927, the daughter of Joseph and Mabel (Medenhall) Flask of Champion.

She was employed for 51 years as a legal secretary for the law offices of DelBene, LaPolla and Thomas, retiring at the age of 91.

She enjoyed reading, doing word search books, talking with and meeting new people and above all else her family.

Flora is survived by one brother, Joe Flask (Carolee) of Halstead, Kansas; daughter, Cinde Garland of McDonald; granddaughter, Stephanie (Nick) Danadic of Lordstown; grandson, Ryan Readshaw of Indiana; great-grandchildren, Elena, Lia and Nick Danadic, Richard and Zuza Readshaw, along with nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred (Ben) Shreves; son, Richard Readshaw and grandson, Jesse Garland.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

She will be laid to rest at Champion Township Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

