Felicia Marie Meadors, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felicia Marie Meadors, 34, of Southington, passed away Friday morning, April 2, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Warren Hospital.

She was born October 11, 1986 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Roger P. and Laurie A. (Doyle) Meadors.

Felicia enjoyed crafts, singing, music, camping and being outdoors. She loved spending time with her son. They would ride bikes and go fishing together.

Felicia is survived by her mother, Laurie Meadors; her son, Corbin Bruce Wilson; two sisters, Heather (Victor) Thompson of Montrose, Colorado and Heidi (Angel) Figueroa of Champion, Ohio. She also leaves behind two nephews, retired Army Veteran, Austin Stultz and active Marine, Caleb Stultz.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Paul Meadors

Friends may call from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at on Wednesday, April, 7 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April, 7 2021 at the church, with Pastor William Meadors officiating.

Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask at all times and observe social distancing protocols.



